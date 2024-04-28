Delmarva enjoyed a beautiful end to the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon soared into the low to mid 80s inland. A breeze off the ocean kept the beaches in the 60s and 70s. Even warmer weather is on the way for the start of the work week.
Tonight expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be slow to fall, only dropping into the low to mid 60s by Monday mornings commute.
Monday could feature our first run at 90 degrees inland. Our average first 90 degree day is around Memorial Day Weekend, so it would be about a month early. At the beaches, temperatures will jump into the low 80s around midday before a sea breeze moves in during the afternoon dropping temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
Another very warm day is on the way Tuesday with highs across Delmarva reaching the mid to upper 80s. A stronger southwest wind will allow even the beaches to reach the mid 80s.
It turns a little less warm the mid to late week with temperatures likely only reach the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Some storms will even be possible on Wednesday.
Next weekend stays on the warmer side with highs in the 70s and 80s. More storms are possible again next Saturday.