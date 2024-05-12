A pleasant week on the way to the coast as temperatures return to near to slightly above average values following a stretch of cooler weather. Some rain will cause problems by midweek.
Tonight we are looking at clearing skies following a dreary Mothers Day here along the coast. Some areas picked up over half an inch of rain after thunderstorms moved through during the afternoon hours. As the skies clear, temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. It will be a good idea to have a light jacket on hand Monday morning.
Monday, as a whole, will be quite pleasant with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s inland and the mid 60s at the beaches. Sunshine is expected all day on Monday.
Clouds will return to the region on Tuesday afternoon, but sunshine is expected early on. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s. Some rain showers are expected to arrive on Delmarva Tuesday evening. Those rain showers will intensify overnight.
The heaviest rain is expected on Wednesday as an area of low pressure swings through. There will likely be two rounds of rain on Wednesday, one early in the morning and another during the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals could approach an inch on Wednesday.
Drier weather returns for the second half of the week before more rain could return to the coast next weekend. For your full First Alert Weather forecast, be sure to tune into CoastTV News at 11.