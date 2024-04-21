It's a chilly start to the day here along the coast. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s. Clouds have built in across the region.
Cloudy skies are expected to persist for much of today with temperatures rising into the 50s to close to 60 degrees. A stray showers can't be completely ruled out. Even with the extra clouds, the lack of rain will keep the pollen counts high.
Sunshine returns full force Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs each day will reach the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will be a bit chilly falling into the upper 30s to close to 40 degrees. It will be a good idea to keep a jacket on hand each morning.
Wednesday reaches around 70 degrees before cloud move in and we deal with some rain showers. Those rain showers are associated with a cold front that will knock temperatures back down into the 60s for highs late week. Overnight lows could dip into the mid to upper 30s.
Much warmer weather will arrive here along the coast next weekend.
