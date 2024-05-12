Northern lights will be possible again tonight as Delmarva continues to deal with dreary conditions at times. Multiple chances of wet weather are possible over the next week.
Mothers Day looks dreary here along the coast. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies with off and on rain showers throughout the day. While we are next expecting a washout, you will need to keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy for any Mothers Day activities. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s.
Overnight we are expecting skies to clear as temperatures tumble into the mid 40s. Northern lights will be possible again tonight, especially early in the overnight hours.
Warmer and drier weather will move into the area to start the upcoming week. Monday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. We stay dry for the first half of the day on Tuesday as temperatures return to the low to mid 70s.
More rain is expected Tuesday night heading into the daytime hours of Wednesday. This rain could be heavy at times. For more details on your forecast be sure to tune into CoastTV News at 6 and 11.