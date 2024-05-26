Memorial Day Weekend started out gorgeous here along the coast and we have another day of fantastic weather on the way today. Severe storms could impact the region on Monday.
Today will feature another great day to head to the beach or the pool. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s inland and the 70s at the beaches. We will enjoy lots of sunshine throughout the day. An isolated storm will be possible.
Memorial Day on Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with several rounds of storms. A few storms will be possible during the morning commute, but more widespread storms are expected later on in the day. One round will arrive during the early afternoon hours, which could feature a few strong storms, and another round will reach the area during the evening hours featuring the potential for a line of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours are possible.
Much quieter conditions will take over after the severe weather on Monday. Tuesday through next weekend will feature lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping into the 70s Thursday through next Sunday.
