Delmarva has enjoyed a pleasant day with temperatures across many inland areas reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A breeze off the Atlantic did keep the beaches a bit cooler.
Overnight expect temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog will be possible late in the overnight hours, so it will be a good idea to take it slow on that Thursday morning commute.
Thursday, as a whole, will feature summerlike conditions as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s inland and the 70s to low 80s at the beaches. Overall we are looking at a great weather for a day on the beach. Don't forget that sunscreen as the UV index will climb to an 8, which means you could burn in just about 30 minutes of being in the sun.
Cooler weather will look to move onto Delmarva Friday and heading through the weekend as a backdoor cold front brings onshore winds to the region. Highs Friday and Saturday will only rise into the 60s inland and may stay in the 50s at the beaches. Each day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies.
Warmer weather will return once again as we head through next week. Most days next week will feature highs rising into the 80s. Several days could feature isolated late day storms.
