DELMARVA -
While Coastal Sussex County is not currently under any frost advisories, neighboring regions are experiencing colder conditions. The Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey are under a Freeze Warning, as temperatures are expected to drop to around or below freezing. Similarly, Berks County, Upper Bucks, and Hunterdon Counties have a Frost Advisory in effect, with temperatures projected to stay in the mid-30s. Residents of Coastal Sussex County, especially those involved in agriculture or gardening, should stay informed and consider taking preventive measures to protect sensitive vegetation, even though they are just outside the advisory areas.
On Thursday, high pressure will strengthen its grip over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, ushering in a colder and drier air mass. Despite the presence of mostly sunny skies, temperatures are anticipated to remain in the 50s, which is notably cooler than typical for this season. Coastal towns such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Bethany Beach will experience even cooler conditions due to persistent onshore winds. This cool spell offers a stark contrast to the usual mild spring weather, creating an ideal opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy indoor activities or to wrap up warmly for a refreshing walk along the coastline