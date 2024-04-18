A backdoor cold front is currently advancing southwestward, having already passed into Chesapeake Bay and continuing southwest. The front is associated with minimal atmospheric forcing and slightly drier low levels, with a more northerly component to the airflow behind it. Therefore, expect stable, relatively dry conditions tonight. Northeasterly winds will persist, with ongoing patchy fog and drizzle in the Poconos, though lower elevations are expected to remain clear. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
Friday will begin dry with persistent weak onshore flow. Cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day as low-level moisture continues to funnel into the area. A typical cold front will approach from the northwest, bringing a 20-40% chance of afternoon showers from the I-95 corridor westward. However, no significant weather impacts are anticipated since the strongest forcing will remain well to the north and there will be no instability. Expected rainfall amounts are just a few hundredths of an inch for areas receiving rain on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.