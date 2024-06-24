DELMARVA- A cold front has moved through Delmarva ending the extreme heat, and bringing in cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
Expect lots of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with warm temperatures continuing, but much lower humidity levels. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, then fall a bit late afternoon and evening. Looking great for your outdoor activities.
Overnight we're looking at clear skies and comfortable conditions with lows in the low 60s by Tuesday morning, a bit warmer at the beaches.
Tuesday looks like a great day with high pressure overhead. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s to near 90 inland areas, with 70s and 80s at the coast.
Tuesday night, not as cool with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s, a bit milder at the beaches.
Wednesday we'll see the return of heat and humidity with temperatures surging into the low to mid 90s inland areas, with 80s at the beaches.
Wednesday night a cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms for Delmarva with lows near 70.
Thursday and Friday will feature sun and clouds with highs in the 80s, and lows Thursday night in the mid 60s.