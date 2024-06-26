DELMARVA - A weak ridge of high pressure over Delmarva will move east overnight, making way for low pressure and its associated front to approach on Wednesday. This front will move offshore by Thursday morning, followed by the return of high pressure for the latter part of the week. An additional disturbance is expected over the weekend.
Another hot and humid day to Delmarva, with southwest/return flow causing temperatures and dew points to rise. A Heat Advisory remains in effect, with temperatures expected to climb into the 100-105 degree range. While areas south of the advisory are not expected to reach the 105-degree heat index threshold, it will still be very hot and humid throughout the region. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
In addition to the heat and humidity, there is potential for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Significant instability across the area could see CAPE values reaching 1000-2000 J/kg, and increasing shear values of 25-35 knots. A short wave/vorticity impulse moving across the region during the afternoon, along with a pre-frontal trough, could enhance the lift needed for storm development. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) places Delmarva in a slight risk for severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary threat due to DCAPE values in the 1000-1200 J/kg range. There is also a chance of hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is possible with any thunderstorms as precipitable water values approach 2 inches, though the storms should move quickly enough to minimize the flash flood risk.