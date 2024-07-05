DELMARVA - Heat advisories are now in effect for all counties in Delmarva. Convection is beginning to initiate around the I-78 corridor and points north. No changes are expected to the current forecast for this afternoon and evening. With plenty of moisture available and PWats over 2.0 inches again, locally heavy rain is the biggest concern, but isolated severe storms are also possible due to available instability. Water-loaded downdrafts could lead to microbursts and locally damaging wind gusts with the strongest cells.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will persist tonight as another pronounced shortwave crosses the area, increasing forcing even as instability decreases. While the severe and flood risks may diminish slightly with the loss of daytime heating, we should remain on guard after sunset for isolated impacts from heavy rain and gusty winds if more robust cells materialize. Overnight, the chance of precipitation (PoPs) is generally maintained at 20-35%. Apart from the potential overnight convection, it will be a very warm and muggy night, offering little relief from the daytime heat. Forecast low temperatures will largely be in the mid to upper 70s within the Heat Advisory area and in the low 70s elsewhere. Areas of fog and/or low stratus development are possible again, particularly in locations that receive significant rainfall.