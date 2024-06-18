DELMARVA - Tuesday is expected to remain dry across Delmarva as a ridge aloft builds over the area. This ridge will cause temperatures to increase by several degrees compared to Monday. With a southerly southwesterly flow at the surface, dew points will also rise, leading to higher Heat Index values. Although we may not reach the official criteria for a Heat Advisory, it remains in place due to the anticipated excessive heat impacts, marking the first day of significant heat in the season.
Through Thursday, the main story will be the continuation of hot and dry conditions. The heat will build gradually over these days, with the center of the mid and upper-level high positioned close to Delmarva. This positioning will result in large-scale subsidence, ensuring dry conditions. Given the relatively cool water temperatures, there is potential for a sea breeze each afternoon, though it is uncertain how far inland any sea or bay breeze will reach.