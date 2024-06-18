DELMARVA - Through tomorrow, the center of the mid and upper-level ridge will nudge closer to our region. With the surface high remaining offshore, south to southwesterly winds will push 925 mb temperatures into the 21-24°C (70-75°F) range across Sussex County. Overnight, temperatures will provide little relief, only expected to fall into the mid-60s to low 70s.
By tomorrow, widespread subsidence across the region will further suppress any shower development. Although model trends have shown slightly lower high temperatures for tomorrow, it is important to note that this decrease is minimal. The heat advisory for portions of the region still appears on track, so residents should prepare for continued warm conditions.