DELMARVA - Delmarva residents should prepare for increasing heat and humidity as we approach Friday, thanks to Bermuda high pressure becoming entrenched off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Southerly winds will usher in a warmer and more humid air mass into the region, with highs expected to reach the low to mid 90s. Areas along the I-95 corridor, could see temperatures climb into the upper 90s. Surface dew points will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s, resulting in maximum heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.
This may be converted to a Heat Advisory, so residents should stay updated on the latest advisories and take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Additionally, a back-door cold front is expected to sag in from the north on Friday, potentially sparking afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These storms could impact the high temperatures forecasted for Friday, but the timing and placement of these storms are still uncertain.