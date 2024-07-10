Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.