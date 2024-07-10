DELMARVA - Despite the expiration of recent heat warnings, Delmarva continues to experience dangerously high temperatures and humidity. Heat indices range from near 100 to 105 degrees, with some areas locally exceeding 105 degrees. The region remains oppressively hot and humid this afternoon.
We are monitoring the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Beryl. The center of the low will stay well west of Delmarva as it moves across the eastern Great Lakes. An associated cold front will push into our region tonight, bringing a few isolated showers through the end of the day, though no significant weather hazards are expected. While a rogue thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, much of Delmarva will remain precipitation-free until the evening.
As the cold front approaches, expect breezy conditions with southerly winds at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. By early evening, the cold front and accompanying thunderstorms will begin to push into the western parts of the region. The severe threat will diminish with the loss of daytime heating, but an isolated severe thunderstorm wind gust or brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Thunderstorms should reach eastern Maryland by sunset and move into Delmarva by midnight. Although the intensity will decrease, scattered showers and some thunder are likely to continue overnight. The slow-moving front, combined with high atmospheric moisture (PWat values over 2.0"), will pose a flooding risk as storms traverse the area. The frontal boundary is expected to stall across southeastern Delmarva, becoming less defined over time.
West of the boundary, temperatures will cool into the low 70s with dew points dropping into the 60s. East of the boundary, temperatures will remain mild, with lows in the mid to upper 70s and humid air lingering until Thursday morning.