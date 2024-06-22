DELMARVA - Residents of Delmarva should prepare for a weekend of extreme heat, as a Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday through early Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 90s to low 100s, with heat indices making it feel even hotter. This significant heat event poses a risk for heat-related illnesses, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions.
Saturday Forecast:
- Morning: Temperatures will start in the mid-70s but will rapidly climb as the morning progresses. Expect mostly sunny skies with a light breeze.
- Afternoon: The heat will peak in the afternoon, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s and potentially reaching the low 100s. The heat index could make it feel like 105°F or higher. Skies will remain mostly clear, providing little relief from the sun.
- Evening: Temperatures will remain high, staying in the 80s even after sunset. Clear skies will continue through the evening hours.
Early Sunday Forecast:
- Overnight: The night will offer little respite, with temperatures dropping only into the upper 70s. Humidity levels will stay high, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature.
- Morning: By early Sunday morning, temperatures will quickly rise again, heading towards another hot day. Partly cloudy skies may offer brief periods of shade.
Heat Safety Tips:
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol, as they can dehydrate you.
- Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to stay indoors during the peak heat hours (10 AM - 4 PM). If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned area.
- Wear Lightweight Clothing: Dress in lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help keep your body cool. Don't forget to wear a hat and apply sunscreen to protect against sunburn.
Residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbors and family members, such as the elderly and young children, to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated. Stay tuned to local weather updates for the latest information on this heat watch and any further advisories.