DELMARVA- We're seeing the return of hot temperatures today and especially Wednesday, with a threat for severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Today's a great day with high pressure overhead. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s to near 90 inland areas, with 70s and 80s at the coast. Humidity levels stay low making it feel comfortable.
Tuesday night, not as cool with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s, a bit milder at the beaches.
Wednesday we'll see the return of heat and humidity with temperatures surging into the low to mid 90s inland areas, with 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the 98-103 degree range with the humidity. Take it slow in the heat and stay hydrated with water.
Wednesday night a cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms for Delmarva with lows near 70. Some of the storms could cause wind damage across the region. There a low to slight chance of severe weather at that time. Secure outdoor items tomorrow evening. Winds could gust in excess of 50 mph.
Thursday and Friday will feature sun and clouds with highs in the 80s, and lows Thursday night in the mid 60s.