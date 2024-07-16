DELMARVA- An Excessive Heat Warning continues for Sussex County, excluding the immediate coast. In addition for Talbot, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne counties in Maryland. Heat indices expected to rise as high as 110 over the next two days. A Heat Advisory continues for coastal Sussex county in Delaware. In addition for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland.
Remember to take it easy, limit time outdoors especially during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, stay in air conditioning and wear loose light fit clothing.
The rest of today will be a scorcher on Delmarva with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Severe storms are expected north and west of Delmarva but can't rule out a stray thunderstorm moving through later today through the evening. Some storms can pack gusty winds, but most of the region will stay dry.
Overnight, we'll see very mild and muggy conditions with temperatures only falling into the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Wednesday will be the final day of the heatwave with temperatures in the mid 90s, heat indices once again in the 105 to 110 range. A cold front will be moving closer to the area and a better chance of showers and storms will move in during the late afternoon early evening time frame. Some of these storms can pack some gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly hail. Make sure to secure outdoor items.
For Thursday, lingering showers end, otherwise, a bit cooler with less humidity and high temperatures in the mid 80s.
Thursday will have a few scattered showers, still humid with highs only in the low 80s. Friday is when we see big relief from the humidity as dew points fall into the 50s behind the front. Friday certainly looks like the pick of the week.