DELMARVA - As we head into Tuesday, residents should be aware of the extreme tree pollen levels and high grass pollen levels, which are expected to significantly impact those with allergies. High pressure continues to dominate, extending eastward from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and is set to build towards the East Coast throughout the day. This weather pattern ensures mostly clear skies and mild conditions, with temperatures nearing the 70-degree mark and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
However, a shift in weather is anticipated as we approach Wednesday. A cold front is forecast to sweep through the region, bringing a 40% chance of rain and maintaining temperatures near the 70s. Despite the front's movement, it appears to be relatively dry, with expected rainfall amounts being less than a quarter of an inch, thanks to its lack of moisture access from the Gulf of Mexico.
This transition between a dominant high pressure system and the incoming cold front could lead to brief weather disturbances, particularly on Wednesday morning. Despite these conditions, the overall outlook for Tuesday through Wednesday indicates mild and mostly clear skies transitioning to potential light showers with the frontal passage. Residents should take precautions due to high pollen levels and a slight chance of rain midweek.