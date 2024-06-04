DELMARVA - Tuesday night, low clouds and fog are expected to develop over the ocean and push ashore. The fog will likely be confined to Delmarva and the New Jersey coastal plain, with just low stratus elsewhere. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s. Surface high pressure remains in control through Tuesday night. An area of low pressure will approach from the Northwest on Wednesday, with a warm front passing through Wednesday night.
A cold front will follow, crossing the region on Thursday into Thursday night. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend and early next week as several shortwaves pivot around the upper low over southern Canada. A backdoor front is currently positioned near Delmarva, resulting in some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Similar to yesterday, these updrafts should develop and dissipate quickly, primarily due to a lack of shear. A brief heavy downpour is possible over the Eastern Shore through about sunset. Elsewhere, it will be dry with some scattered cumulus and thin high clouds passing through.