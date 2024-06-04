Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/09 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 06/10 AM 5.2 -0.5 1.0 None 06/10 PM 6.7 1.0 0.9 Minor 07/11 AM 5.2 -0.5 1.1 None 07/11 PM 6.7 1.0 1.0 Minor 08/11 AM 4.9 -0.8 0.9 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/08 PM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 06/09 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.5 None 06/09 PM 5.8 1.2 0.5 None 07/10 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.7 None 07/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.6 None 08/11 AM 4.2 -0.5 0.5 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/09 PM 8.2 1.9 1.1 Minor 06/10 AM 6.2 -0.1 0.9 None 06/10 PM 7.7 1.4 0.7 Minor 07/11 AM 6.0 -0.3 0.8 None 07/11 PM 7.5 1.2 0.7 None 08/11 AM 5.8 -0.5 0.6 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/08 PM 6.2 1.6 0.9 Minor 06/08 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.6 None 06/08 PM 5.8 1.2 0.6 None 07/09 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.7 None 07/09 PM 5.9 1.3 0.7 None 08/10 AM 4.3 -0.3 0.6 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/08 PM 5.5 1.5 0.5 Minor 06/08 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.4 None 06/09 PM 5.1 1.1 0.2 None 07/09 AM 3.7 -0.3 0.3 None 07/09 PM 5.1 1.1 0.4 None 08/10 AM 3.6 -0.4 0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/08 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 06/09 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.5 None 06/09 PM 6.3 1.2 0.4 Minor 07/09 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.6 None 07/09 PM 6.2 1.1 0.6 Minor 08/10 AM 4.6 -0.5 0.5 None &&