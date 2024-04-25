DELMARVA- For Thursday, high pressure will dominate over the mid-Atlantic and northeast, bringing notably colder and dry conditions despite a mainly sunny sky for most areas with high temperatures mostly in the 50s. An onshore wind will keep our coastal areas even cooler.
High pressure bringing colder, dry conditions to mid-atlantic and northeast
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
- Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams
-
+2
It looks like the weather for the Delmarva area is transitioning from cooler to warmer conditions as the weekend progresses.
- Updated
The first cargo ship makes it through the wreckage of the Francis Scott Bay Bridge. Lewes considers the future of marijuana in town limits. Plus Fenwick Police are looking for funding that could help them better serve the community.
