DELMARVA - High pressure will begin to make its way off the coast later tonight before settling over the northwest Atlantic on Thursday. This will keep conditions dry and skies clear as surface flow gradually becomes more south-southwesterly later tonight. Lows tonight will be close to normal, ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.
For Thursday, expect another sensible weather day with mostly clear skies, though some diurnal cumulus clouds may appear in the afternoon. The biggest difference for Thursday is that we will be noticeably warmer than today due to an increase in warm air advection and rising heights aloft. Overall, a mild day is in store with highs in the 80s, while temperatures will be in the upper 70s near the shore.
The morning will start off cool, with temperatures quickly rising as the sun comes up. By midday, most areas inland will see temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. Coastal areas will experience slightly cooler conditions, with highs reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, thanks to the influence of the cooler ocean waters. Winds will be light and variable, adding to the pleasant weather conditions.