DELMARVA - A high-pressure system over New England is migrating eastward and will be just offshore by this evening, ensuring that the Delaware Beach coastal area remains under its influence through tonight. This unusually high-pressure system is creating dry and quiet conditions, perfect for evening strolls along the beach.

Despite a warm front approaching from the southwest, no precipitation is expected due to the strength and proximity of the high-pressure system. Tonight, the Delaware Beach area can anticipate clear skies with mild temperatures, providing a pleasant atmosphere for nighttime activities.

As we move into Monday, a ridge building across the Southeast U.S. will expand northward through the Mid-Atlantic. This will result in maximum temperatures climbing into the 80s to around 90 degrees, with dew points in the lower 60s, ensuring a warm and comfortable start to the week.