DELMARVA- A beautiful day is on tap for Saturday with high pressure in control. Highs are expected to be warmer than those seen Friday; mainly the upper 70s to low 80s can be anticipated. Dewpoints of the mid 40s to low 50s can be anticipated, making relative humidity very comfortable again.
The center of high pressure shifts south and east off the coast Saturday night through Sunday as a weak disturbance approaches from the West. This will bring increasing high cloudiness Saturday night with clouds thickening up through Sunday. By late day Sunday, there could be some showers moving into portions of Delmarva. However, the timing on this is uncertain, so POPs (probability of precipitation) are generally around 30 percent or so. South West flow will return on Sunday as well, bringing warmth and humidity into the region, though cloud coverage will likely limit temperatures from warming too much. High temperatures will linger around the low 80s, with mid 80s across the metro areas.
Chances for showers continue Sunday night as the de-amplifying upper-level disturbance moves through, but overall, this does not look to be a very impactful weather maker. Some embedded thunder will be possible over Delmarva, but otherwise, instability looks to be pretty limited. A more mild night with lows only cooling into the low to mid 60s.
Some showers may linger into Monday as the system slowly departs. An offshore system will bring in some East to North East flow across the region, helping temperatures stay on the cooler side. Highs are only expected to be in the upper 70s.