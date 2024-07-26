DELMARVA - High pressure will dominate through the weekend, resulting in tranquil and comfortable conditions. Broad high pressure ahead of an upper-level trough has led to pleasant temperatures with little humidity. Scattered cloud cover over DelMarVa will remain minimal without much impact on the region.
Today, temperatures will peak in the mid-80s west of the sea breeze, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s behind the sea breeze. The sea breeze initiated this afternoon and should slowly move inland, although its push will be limited based on the marginal thermal gradient. Tonight, high pressure will persist with light winds and clear to partly cloudy skies, and lows will drop to the 50s in the northwest and 60s elsewhere.
Saturday will be equally pleasant, with early morning temperatures in the 60s warming into the low 80s by mid-afternoon and relative humidity values in the 35-40% range. Light winds will continue, and Saturday night lows will mirror tonight's, providing comfortable and dry conditions throughout