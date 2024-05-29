DELMARVA- A weak cold front will pass offshore Wednesday night and may stall afterward. High pressure will build in on Thursday and hold dominant influence over the region into Sunday. Unsettled conditions could return by late Sunday and continue into the middle of next week.
The latest radar imagery shows scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning to enter the forecast area. Expect to see coverage increase through the evening as a weak surface low shifts across the state of Pennsylvania. High-resolution guidance suggests values could reach into the 1000 J/kg range in some locations, which could help fuel gusty winds and heavier downpours. Deep layer (0-6 km) shear values will be best across the southern Delmarva, but the shear profiles will be largely unidirectional or incoherent and not favorable for severe development.