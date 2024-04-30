DELMARVA - High pressure offshore continues to influence our weather, maintaining warm conditions across coastal Delaware cities such as Slaughter Beach, Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Indian River Inlet, Bethany Beach, and Ocean City. For Tuesday, expect a mostly sunny morning to turn partly sunny as the day progresses, with temperatures soaring into the lower to mid-80s.
A weak cold front will approach from the west-northwest Tuesday evening, bringing isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm late into the night and into Wednesday morning. As the front slowly crosses our region from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increases, particularly from late Wednesday morning. Chances of precipitation will be between 30-54%, with potential rainfall amounts near a quarter of an inch, especially in the southern and southeastern counties.
Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the lower to mid-60s, while Wednesday will see highs from the mid-70s to lower 80s.
Extended Forecast (Wednesday Night to Monday)
The front will pass southeast of our area by late Wednesday night, ushering in drier conditions that will last through Thursday. Expect cooler overnight lows in the 50s on Wednesday night, with Thursday's highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast and reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s further inland.
High pressure will dominate from Thursday night through Friday, promoting dry conditions and onshore flow. This pattern will keep temperatures cooler along the coast, with coastal highs on Friday in the mid-70s and inland areas seeing temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday evening or night, particularly over the western-northwestern counties.
Over the weekend into Monday, a cold front will make its way across the region, increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will keep daytime temperatures mostly in the 70s, with some areas possibly reaching the lower 80s.