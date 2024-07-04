DELMARVA- The heat and humidity is back for the Fourth of July, and continues into the rest of the holiday weekend. Some showers and storms are possible into the weekend.
Highs for most areas this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with cooler temperatures near the coast. Dew points will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s, resulting in maximum heat indices in the 90s for most areas. Cloud cover is expected to increase as the day progresses, and winds will be from the south to southwest at 5-10 mph, with stronger gusts of 15-20 mph near the coast.
This evening clouds increase with a chance of a few showers around the time of fireworks this evening. This could possibly interfere with Independence Day festivities for some. Should be enough rain to cancel any fireworks. The rest of the overnight will be warm and muggy with lows mainly in the 70s.
Friday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures topping out in the low 90s, mainly 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be near 100 for inland locales, with cooler readings at the beaches.
Saturday's another scorcher with highs in the 90s, and with the humidity, feeling like lower 100s. There is a chance for showers and storms later in the day. Some with gusty winds and heavy rain.