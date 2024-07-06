DELMARVA - Saturday will be the most active day of the short term for Delmarva, with hot and humid conditions persisting as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Expect heat indices to reach between 100-105 degrees, prompting another heat advisory. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely as instability peaks with the approaching front, with the main threat being locally heavy rain, though isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out due to high CAPE levels.

Forecast models have slowed the front's progression compared to earlier predictions, suggesting hotter temperatures and a potential for showers and storms to linger across areas southeast of I-95 into Sunday. The front is expected to dissipate over the region during Sunday, with dew points dropping back into the 60s. Despite the lower humidity, high temperatures on Sunday will still reach the low 90s, so another heat advisory is not anticipated. Saturday night will be sultry with lows in the 70s, while Sunday night should be more comfortable, with lows in the 60s and mostly dry conditions expected.