DELMARVA - Residents of the Delmarva Peninsula can expect a brief respite from the oppressive humidity on Thursday. As the plume of high precipitable water shifts off the coast, drier air will mix down to the surface, resulting in lower dew points in the 60s for much of the area. Despite very warm temperatures, the apparent temperatures will be more comfortable due to the lower humidity. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in the first half of Thursday but will be generally limited.
However, the break in humidity will be short-lived. By Thursday night, the high precipitable water plume will start to move back westward, bringing increased humidity and the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
Friday will be particularly active as a positive-tilt upper-level trough shifts eastward across the Great Lakes and into the Mid-Mississippi Valley. A weakening upper-level low will move northwest off the western Atlantic, and a front will position itself across the Delmarva Peninsula, potentially moving back westward. These features will combine to create convective activity, leading to increased showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day and into the evening.
Some areas may experience very heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding, so residents should stay alert and prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.
Overall, while Thursday will offer a temporary break from the humidity, residents should prepare for a return of humid conditions, showers, and thunderstorms by Friday, with the potential for significant rainfall and localized flooding.