DELMARVA- We're seeing thickening clouds this afternoon with a few showers across Delmarva and temperatures quite mild with temperatures in the 70s inland areas, with 60s along the coast.
Tonight, the showers become more numerous, then transitioning into a steady rain after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times early Wednesday morning. Minor flooding is possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Lows in the upper 50s are expected. Winds start increasing from the southeast into the morning hours.
Wednesday is a yellow alert day for the potential of one half to one inch of rain. It could be a messy commute. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, and will likely not move much during the day. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s, with many areas stuck in the 50s much of the day.
Wednesday night we could still see a few showers, otherwise cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday we could see a few lingering showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, cooler at the beaches. Friday is looking dry, a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70.
The weekend is looking 50/50 at this point with clouds and showers on Saturday and highs in the upper 60s. Saturday night a few showers possible and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday should dry out with some sun and highs in the low 70s.