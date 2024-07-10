DELMARVA- The hot and humid weather continues for one more day, with cooler weather for the end of the week with better rain and storm chances at that time.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area through this evening, excluding the immediate coast. In the advisory area, feels like temperatures will exceed 100 degrees. At the coast it will feel like 80s and 90s. Stay hydrated with water and stay in a cool place if possible. If working outside, take frequent breaks.
This afternoon expect clouds and sun with a stronger southerly breeze, which will make the heat more tolerable. Winds could gust to 30 mph at the coast.
Tonight, expect mostly clear skies early on then increasing clouds with temperatures slowly falling from the 80s into the 70s. Showers and storms are possible later tonight into Thursday morning.
On Thursday, have the umbrella handy. A cold front approaches Delmarva with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool a few degrees. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Thursday night, more scattered showers and storms are expected with lows in the low to mid 70s.
For Friday, we'll see more widespread showers and storms will highs in the mid 80s.
At this point, the weekend is looking 50/50 with showers and storms lingering Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is looking drier, but hot once again with highs in the lower 90s.