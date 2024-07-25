DELMARVA- We're seeing another gloomy day with occasional rain into this afternoon. The rain ends this evening, followed by drier and nicer weather into the weekend.
The rest of today will be cloudy with warm and muggy conditions along with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Watch for heavy rain at times, and minor flooding in some spots. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Thursday night showers taper off with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
Conditions dry out on Friday with mostly sunny skies and more comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with some 70s. Skies clear out Friday night with lows in the low 60s, with mid 60s at the beaches.
Saturday we'll see abundant sunshine with comfortable humidity levels with highs in the mid 80s, and 70s at the beaches. Sunday is looking nice as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and comfortable humidity.