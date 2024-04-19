Low clouds persist with glimpse of sun
DELMARVA- We're stuck in the low clouds this afternoon. A few bright spots or glimpses of the sun are possible into the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s, with some 60s possible. If you see the sun, make sure to have the sunscreen handy. The UV Index is in the moderate range. If you're headed to the golf course, have a heavier jacket. Today is the first day of the DSN Outdoors Expo. Expect a lot of clouds and temperatures mainly in the 50s. Here's the rest of your forecast into next week.
Friday Afternoon:
Mainly cloudy and cool. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low around 50.
Morning showers, then clearing later in the day. Highs near 68.
Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low around 43.
Mostly Cloudy and chilly. High around 60.
btrihy
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams is revealing that a serious cold snap is in our immediate future as temps are about to plummet to the 30s in the early morning hours by Sunday morning.
A hit-and-run in Harbeson, a highly anticipated roundabout now partially open, you list of cool things to do this weekend, in our Friday edition of CoastTV News at 11.
Trending Now
-
Five Points roundabout partially open
-
UPDATE: $1 Million Powerball Ticket winner from Rehoboth Beach claims ticket
-
Listen to the music: Lewes restaurants and breweries now allowed to play ambient outdoor music
-
Delaware State Police arrest four teenagers following high-speed chase
-
Beach parking guide 2024: New prices and rules for summer season