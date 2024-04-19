DELMARVA- We're stuck in the low clouds this afternoon. A few bright spots or glimpses of the sun are possible into the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s, with some 60s possible. If you see the sun, make sure to have the sunscreen handy. The UV Index is in the moderate range.  If you're headed to the golf course, have a heavier jacket. Today is the first day of the DSN Outdoors Expo. Expect a lot of clouds and temperatures mainly in the 50s. Here's the rest of your forecast into next week.
 
Friday Afternoon:
 
Mainly cloudy and cool. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
 
Friday Night:
 
Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low around 50.
 
Saturday:
Morning showers, then clearing later in the day. Highs near 68.
 
Saturday Night:
Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low around 43.
 
Sunday:
 
Mostly Cloudy and chilly. High around 60.
 
Monday:
 
Mostly Sunny and cool. High around 65.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you