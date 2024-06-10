DELMARVA- Our week is starting on a dry and warm note for Delmarva, with only slight chances for rain the next few days and late week heat building in.
For the remainder of today we'll see mainly sunny and warm conditions with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, except mainly 70s at the beaches.
Overnight we'll see an increase in clouds and a chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. We need the rain, so a soaking would be nice. Lows will be near 60.
On Tuesday, we'll see a return to sunshine and temperatures a bit cooler as winds shift to the northeast then east. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule, and an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. highs in the upper 70s inland with 60s and 70s for the beaches.
Tuesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the upper 50s, mainly 60s at the beaches,
Wednesday and Thursday will feature sun and clouds with temperatures starting to warm up. Highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday, with upper 80s on Thursday, with an uptick in humidity as well. It will feel like the low 90s on Thursday with the humidity. Lows Wednesday night in the low 60s.
The heat really builds in on Friday with highs in the low 90s, 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be mainly sunny.