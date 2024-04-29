DELMARVA - Tonight will remain unseasonably mild, with lows in the low 60s across much of our area. However, a backdoor front from the northeast will introduce cooler air and northeast to east winds, along with low clouds and possibly patchy fog from midnight through early Tuesday morning. Models vary on the southern extent of this cooler air, but it may approach Philadelphia by morning, impacting Tuesday's high temperatures. While clouds will lift and scatter northward,
By late Tuesday afternoon, we should watch for showers and thunderstorms approaching. Outside the cooler air's influence and onshore flow, CAPE values could reach 1000-2000 j/kg with bulk shear of 30-35 knots. Larger-scale synoptic forcing from an approaching shortwave trough and a weakening cold front will likely support stronger thunderstorms.