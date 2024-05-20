DELMARVA - Tonight: With the high-pressure axis pushing further southeast, winds will become more southerly but remain light. Expect some late-night low clouds and fog. Lows will mostly be in the 50s.
Overall, little has changed in the short-term forecast. The mid to upper-level ridge will remain overhead through Tuesday night before beginning to break down and shift offshore on Wednesday. At the surface, broad high pressure over New England will expand southwestward, affecting Delmarva and coastal Delaware. By Tuesday, this high will sink south of the region and eventually settle offshore of Delmarva and coastal Delaware by Tuesday night into Wednesday, yielding dry conditions throughout the period.