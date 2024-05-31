DELMARVA- The month of May is winding down on a beautiful note weatherwise for Delmarva. The nice weather continues into the weekend.
A sprawling ridge of high pressure is building across the east coast today insuring nice weather for Delmarva into the weekend.
For your Friday afternoon we'll see lots of blue skies with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s and low humidity. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the low 50s, a bit milder at the beaches.
The weekend is looking good as well! Saturday we'll see lots of sunshine early then some increase in clouds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s. Sunday we'll see a bit more in the way of clouds and higher humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
Some showers are possible Sunday night into Monday, but it's not looking too significant at this point. Lows in the 60s, then highs near 80 Monday.