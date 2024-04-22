DELMARVA- We're seeing a chilly period the next few days, and we could see some frost well inland a few of the mornings this week. Protect your tender plants Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. That's the time period when temperatures for inland Delmarva dip into the 30s. Friday could be the coldest morning of them all.
Rest of Today:
Mostly sunny and cool with a high near 62 degrees.
Monday Night:
Clear skies and cold, patchy frost near inland areas with a low near 38 degrees.
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with a high near 67 degrees.
Tuesday Night:
Partly cloudy, but not as cold with a low near 51 degrees.
Wednesday:
Chance of showers and the high near 70 degrees.