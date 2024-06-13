DELMARVA- The heat and humidity is increasing across Delmarva, with some relief for the weekend.
A dome of high pressure at the surface and aloft is bringing a mini heat wave to Delmarva today and for the rest of the week. Temperatures this afternoon are topping out in the mid 80s inland, while coastal areas are seeing slightly cooler readings in the 70s, due to a sea breeze. Humidity levels are on the rise as well, leading to muggy conditions with the heat.
Overnight expect mainly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the mid 60s, with warmer readings at the coast.
Friday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures soaring into the low 90s for inland areas, with 70s and 80s at the coast. With the humidity it will feel like mid 90s at times away from the beaches. Stay hydrated with water and take breaks if you're outside for a while.
The weather for the Berlin Bathtub races is looking dry but very warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will trigger some showers and storms later Friday evening. Severe weather isn't expected, however, heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany the storms. Lows will be in the 60s Saturday morning.
For Saturday expect sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday night will be dry and pleasant with lows near 60. Sunday, Father's Day will be party cloudy with highs in the low 80s.