DELMARVA- We saw some morning showers for Delmarva, then a break with sun and clouds. Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland with cooler 70s at the beaches.
This evening, any shower or storm activity will come to an end with partial clearing expected. Some patchy fog could occur overnight into Tuesday morning, with lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a drier day and slightly cooler. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 for inland areas. Cooler along the coast with an onshore wind. Temperatures there will be in the 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday night, dry and pleasant with lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday we'll see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms developing with high temperatures in the low 80s. Showers and storms continue Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday the threat for showers and storms continues. Some heavy rain is possible at times. Highs in the mid 80s, a bit cooler at the beaches. Thursday night the showers and storms end with lows in the mid 60s.
Friday is looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 80s.