DELAMARVA - A weak ridge of high pressure over Delmarva will move east overnight, giving way to low pressure and its associated front approaching on Wednesday. This front will move offshore by Thursday morning, followed by the return of high pressure for the latter part of the week. An additional disturbance is expected over the weekend.
Dry conditions will persist for the rest of this afternoon across Delmarva, with only some high-level clouds moving in from a convective complex over the Ohio River Valley. As the short wave/vorticity impulse from this complex approaches Delmarva later this evening and overnight, isolated showers may develop. However, these showers are likely to dissipate before significantly impacting the region.