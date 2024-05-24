DELMARVA- Tranquil weather will continue into Friday night with clear skies and initially light winds. Patchy fog is likely to develop over Delmarva due to good radiational cooling. However, clouds will increase from south to north later in the night as the stalled front begins to lift back north.
This will limit late-night cooling, so expect lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. On Saturday, the warm front will lift completely north of the area as the main low-pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes. While Saturday morning is likely to stay dry, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase from west to east during the afternoon.
For locations along the shore, precipitation should hold off until Saturday evening, although the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. This system will move quickly, so although Saturday night is expected to be wet, especially in the north and west, all precipitation should end by Sunday morning.
The region will dry out on Sunday as the front stalls to our north and west, resulting in sunny skies in the afternoon with some fair weather clouds. There is a slight chance of a shower in the higher elevations closer to the stalled boundary. With warm air advection, highs on Saturday and Sunday should reach into the low to mid 80s, with cooler temperatures along the coast. Saturday night lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.