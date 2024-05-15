DELMARVA - "Thursday will feature persistent light rain throughout Delaware, notably impacting coastal cities such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Prime Hook. This weather pattern is due to rain being circulated around the northern side of a low-pressure system. Areas further inland on the Delmarva Peninsula, including Ocean City MD, Cambridge, Georgetown DE, and Newark MD, will experience a gradual influx of drier air from the west as high pressure starts to assert itself. However, low clouds and stratus are expected to linger, making it difficult to fully clear the skies, particularly closer to the coast. These conditions will result in a damp and cool atmosphere, with daytime highs consistently in the 60s across these regions.
Into Thursday night, the weather will start to improve, with decreasing cloud cover and diminishing showers, primarily near the coastal areas. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 50s. Friday promises brighter skies and more pleasant weather conditions, making it potentially the most favorable day of the week. Under the influence of strong surface high pressure, the area will enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures comfortably ranging from the upper 60s to the mid-70s."