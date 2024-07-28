DELMARVA -- Sunshine and low humidity for your Sunday as one of our best weekends of the summer continues. Humidity and storm chances return next week with a potential heatwave late week.
Anytime you can get dew points in the 50s and 60s with slightly below average temperatures with sunshine during the dog days of summer is certainly a win-win!
Sunday will feature more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels, will see winds continue out of the northeast helping to keep the pleasant conditions in place. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across much of Delmarva with highs at the coast in the mid to upper 70s.
Low risk of rip currents, a beautiful beach day. Will see a few clouds Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Monday will see more in the way of a southwesterly flow returns which means humidity levels will be creeping back up. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s, can't rule out and isolated shower or thunderstorm as an area of low pressure well off the coast may throw a shower or two over towards Delmarva. Most of the area should remain rain free.
Unfortunately humidity will only continue to increase each day this week, dew points will be back up into the mid to upper 70s, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Will introduce daily afternoon storm chances as a few weak disturbances move through.
By the end of the week we could be looking at the start of another heatwave with temperatures getting back up into the low 90s.