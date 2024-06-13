DELMARVA - As we transition into the night, Sussex County, Delaware, is set to experience pleasant weather conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the evening, providing a serene backdrop for any outdoor plans.
Temperatures will be mild, gradually cooling down to a comfortable low of around 60°F. The light winds from the southwest will continue at about 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a calm and enjoyable night.
If you’re heading out tonight, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy some fresh air without the need for heavy jackets. The partly cloudy skies will offer occasional glimpses of the stars, making for a picturesque evening in Sussex County.
Overall, tonight’s weather in Sussex County promises to be tranquil and mild. Enjoy your evening, Delmarva!