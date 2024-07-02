DELMARVA- The pleasant July weather sticks around into midweek, then warmer for the Fourth of July.
Tuesday will be another great day for Delmarva, with sunshine and low humidity with temperatures topping out in the 70s and low 80s. Winds shift to the east-northeast around 6-12 mph.
Tuesday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday we see one last day of comfortable humidity and temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s, cooler at the beaches.
For Thursday, the Fourth of July, hotter and more humid builds in with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s, a bit cooler at the beaches. It appears the weather will cooperate for cookouts and fireworks.
Friday is looking hot and humid, but still dry. Scattered showers and storms increase for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 90s.