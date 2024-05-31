DELMARVA- Surface high pressure will dominate over the region through the duration of the near term. This surface high is currently centered just to our West and will gradually move Eastward with time. Overall, a dry and quiet forecast is on tap; pleasant and tranquil conditions will continue.
We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of today with mainly clear skies, though some diurnal cumulus clouds will continue to develop. Highs will mainly be in the mid 70s across Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, Cambridge, and Ocean City, with dewpoints remaining in the low 40s.
Clear skies are expected tonight. Winds will likely go light and variable and/or calm for most locations; efficient radiational cooling will take hold. Most locations will see lows in the low 50s, with the metro areas and coastal locations seeing the mid to upper 50s.
Another beautiful day is on tap for Saturday with high pressure in control. Highs are expected to be warmer than those seen Friday; mainly the upper 70s to low 80s can be anticipated. Dewpoints of the mid 40s to low 50s can be anticipated, making relative humidity very comfortable again.