DELMARVA- As surface high pressure builds across the region on Friday, residents can expect very pleasant and sunny weather. Highs will reach the mid-70s, with dewpoints dropping into the upper 30s to mid-40s, making for a comfortable day. By Friday night, temperatures will cool down significantly, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s inland to the lower to mid-50s along the coast. This comfortably cool night will lead into a similarly pleasant Saturday morning.
Saturday will bring a slight warming trend as the high pressure continues to influence the region. The airmass will modify, resulting in highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Despite the rise in temperatures, the weather will remain sunny and pleasant, with dewpoints in the upper 40s to lower 50s ensuring comfortable humidity levels. Saturday night will see continued clear skies with low temperatures in the mid-50s to lower 60s. As the high pressure shifts offshore by Sunday, a warm front will lift into the region, increasing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunday's highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees, with a slight chance of precipitation. Current models maintain the probability of showers and thunderstorms at 20 percent or less, although some guidance suggests higher rain chances across the northern areas.