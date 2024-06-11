DELMARVA - The upper low will start to migrate to the northeast, causing heights to rise rapidly. This will lead to convection dying quickly by sunset, resulting in mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be mostly in the 50s to low 60s. Enjoy this pleasant weather while it lasts, as a significant warm-up is on the way.
Wednesday: High pressure will be centered near Delmarva early in the day before shifting offshore, causing winds to turn light westerly. Expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s, marking the beginning of a warming trend. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, with dew points still in the 50s.
By the afternoon, the warming trend will be more noticeable as temperatures climb. The light westerly winds will contribute to the pleasant weather conditions, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities. The combination of sunshine and mild temperatures will create a perfect day for enjoying the outdoors, whether at the beach or in local parks.
Extended Outlook (Wednesday Night through Friday Night): A quasi-zonal flow will develop through the end of the week, leading to increasing heights and thicknesses. Another trough axis will approach and cross through the region by Friday night. At the surface, high pressure will shift offshore on Wednesday night but remain in control through early Friday. A cold front will then arrive from the north and west on Friday into Friday night.